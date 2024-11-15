The Philadelphia Eagles are amid an intense Thursday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders. Philly trailed the Commanders 7-3 by halftime; however, just before that, the team was hit with concerning Jalen Hurts injury scare.

The Eagles played their last third down of the half when Hurts took the snap and eventually got tackled from behind. He went face-first into the turf, causing concerns of a concussion. Hurts went to the bench and had a conversation with Eagles trainer Tom Hunkele before entering the medical tent, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Hurts returned with the Eagles to the sideline ready for the second half while Kenny Pickett was getting in some warm-up throws, Tim McManus of ESPN later reported.

Hopefully, whatever injury scare Jalen Hurts suffered has dissipated and he can stay clear of lingering issues. By the early start of the third quarter, Hurts amassed 101 passing yards.

The Eagles seem to have their hands full with the Commanders. However, Philly has the tools to overcome Washington's resistance. Star running Saquon Barkley cleared 1,000 rushing yards on the season during the first half of Thursday's game. If he can get things going in the second half, the Eagles will be in a good position.

Nevertheless, Philadelphia still has to do something to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed what makes Daniels so dangerous the day before the game:

“He’s done a great job for them,” Fangio said. “Kudos to him for what he’s been able to achieve. Kudos to the coaches there that are coaching him because that’s not an easy offense to run. They do a lot of different things. He’s only thrown two interceptions, which is unreal, really. He’s done a great job.”

Can the Eagles properly manage Daniels and the rest of Washington's contributors to come away with a victory?