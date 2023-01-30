The New York Giants were hammered by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs, but that didn’t stop linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux from throwing some shade at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners faced the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, and they saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end in a 31-7 defeat. San Francisco struggled badly after losing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson to injuries, and were unable to mount a comeback after giving up two touchdowns late in the first half.

Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 29, 2023

Thibodeaux seemingly kicked the 49ers while they were down with a snide tweet. “Way this game look we might be better than the 49ers.”

It was just a week earlier that the Eagles took down the Giants by a 38-7 margin, and the Giants did not suffer the quarterback injuries that the Niners did in the NFC title game.

While the Niners have to contend with the opportunity that slipped away against the Eagles, they may remember Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remarks when the two teams play next season. While the schedule will not be announced for several months, each team’s opponents have been announced for the 2023 season and the Giants and Niners will be dance partners.

The Niners may not take kindly to Thibodeaux and his teammates when the two teams play each other, and could use the Tweet as extra motivation.

The Giants rallied late in the season to earn a spot in the NFC playoff structure. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before they were whipped by the Eagles.