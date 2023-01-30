The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 following their dominant 31-7 home win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles did not call on Jalen Hurts to lead the way through the air against the 49ers. Instead, it was Philadelphia’s rush offense that took control of this NFC playoff showdown. Four different Eagles players logged at least one rush attempt in the contest, including both Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders, who combined for 90 rushing yards. Overall, Philadelphia recorded 148 rushing yards in the game.

On the other side of the ball, the reigning NFC champions did not have much of an issue containing the 49ers’ high-octane offense, especially as quarterback Brock Purdy’s right elbow injury threw a wrench into his team’s offensive game plan.

Lincoln Financial Field was rocking as the clock hit double-zero. Hurts upped the noise in the stadium during the NFC title game trophy ceremony, as he took the microphone from Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and led the singing of the team’s “Fly, Eagles Fly” fight song.

The Eagles sure will now keep a close watch on the AFC Championship game clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.