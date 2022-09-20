Jalen Hurts had himself a game for the Eagles last night, and folks from around the league were put on watch. This guy is the real deal. Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was impressed by his division rival’s starting quarterback.

“Hurts has really evolved,” Jerry Jones said on an interview with 105.3 The Fan. I was particularly impressed with his passing. I watched every snap. They’re gonna be all we can handle.”

Jerry Jones has never been shy with the media, and he’s often praised other quarterbacks around the NFL. This time around, it was Jalen Hurts, who has put together an impressive two weeks to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

In his first two weeks, Jalen Hurts is 44-63 (69.8) with 576 yards one passing touchdown, one interception and three rushing touchdowns. He is a threat on the ground and in the pass game, Jerry Jones being more impressed by the ladder. Jalen Hurts has the 7th best QBR among quarterbacks in the first two weeks (70.8), and the 8th best completion percentage. He is putting himself in good company among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s interesting to hear Jerry Jones comment on a division rival’s quarterback with such praise. Cowboys fans and players most likely aren’t huge fans of his comments. Jones was in the media during the past week for his comments on Dak Prescott’s injury status as well as his thoughts on Dak’s replacement Cooper Rush. It’s safe to say Jerry Jones loves getting his opinions out there and talked about.

The Eagles will face Jerry Jones’ Cowboys for the first time in Week 6 on Sunday Night football. Jalen Hurts will certainly be all the Cowboys can handle then.