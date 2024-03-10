It really is the end of an era in the City Brotherly Love. Fletcher Cox officially announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday morning, joining fellow franchise icon Jason Kelce on the proverbial sidelines after a storied run with the Birds.
Fletcher made the announcement on social media.
“After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football. I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization. Go Birds!”
THANK YOU, PHILLY! pic.twitter.com/vJcyeCndUE
— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) March 10, 2024
News of Cox hanging it up comes as no surprise. The 33-year-old left the door open for retirement throughout the 2023 season, and reports emerged early this month that the expectation was Cox would end his playing career “at some point in the offseason.”
The No. 12 overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, Cox goes down as one of the greatest defensive players in Eagles history. He earned four All-Pro selections, played in six Pro Bowls and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team before playing four more seasons with Philadelphia in the 2020s.
Fletcher Cox finishes his career with 519 tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 70 sacks, 173 quarterback hits, 16 passes defenses, 16 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries over 188 games. He helped lead the Birds to a Super Bowl win in 2018. Already an Eagles legend, no one would be surprised if Cox eventually joins Kelce—who announced his retirement last week during a tear-jerking press conference—in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.