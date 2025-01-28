Nick Sirianni has done quite a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. And his team has the Chiefs in its sights. But Josh Harris didn’t get with the program. And the Commanders owner got a blast from Philly fans for blocking the 76ers from acknowledging NFC Championship win, according to a post on X by Barstool Sports.

Josh Harris, Weasel, Not Allowing The Sixers To Congratulate The Eagles On Social Media After Winning The NFC Title Is As Petty As It Gets https://buff.ly/4giyJ6b

It’s hard, even for Commanders fans, to imagine the necessity of such a low-road maneuver. I mean, come on. Whatever happened to good sportsmanship? Your team’s defense just got beaten, whipped, flattened, and embarrassed. And the owner can’t acknowledge the thoroughness of the beatdown?

Commanders owner Josh Harris looks petty

Harris didn’t express childishness with his team, according to frontofficesports.com.

“I am proud of everyone,” Harris said. “We have a great future ahead.”

That appears to be the case. And co-owner Mark Ein said it’s amazing what coach Dan Quinn and general manger Adam Peters pulled off, even after the loss to the Eagles.

“It’s amazing what Dan and Adam have been able to put together,” Ein said. “Just phenomenal. The team culture they’ve built and the way they’ve made these players come together as a team and perform at the highest level all season was incredible.”

But the Eagles are the ones going to the Super Bowl. They clearly get the last laugh. Also, the Eagles get a chance to prevent the Chiefs from making history.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tried to fire up his team after the win over Harris’ team, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“Guys, awesome job,” Sirianni said. “We keened in on everything we talked about: toughness, mental toughness, physical toughness, detail. Way to take care of it, way to come after it. (And) way to be relentless with it. That’s going to be the key next week, too. I promise you that.

“And then, together, right? It took everybody [to win this game], and really, that’s what it’s been like the whole time. Awesome job defense, awesome job offense, way to make plays special teams, it was awesome. Not a whole lot more to say. We got some unfinished business to handle. We’re gonna enjoy this. This is special. But one more step, right? One more step.”