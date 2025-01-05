NFL fans watched the injuries pile up between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns Saturday. Philadelphia Eagles fans, however, made this declaration amid the ailments.

The Eagles were right in resting Saquon Barkley. Even though resting the 2,000-yard running back ruins his pursuit of NFL history.

Barkley sits at 2,005 yards, needing just 101 to shatter Eric Dickerson's 2,105-yard campaign in 1984. But Philly fans couldn't help but defend their team as they watched Zay Flowers and Mike Hall Jr. leave with scary injuries. The Ravens wide receiver left with a knee injury during the first half — sparking this photo and reaction on X.

Expand Tweet

That fan wasn't alone in defending the Eagles. Philadelphia Sports Network writer Anthony DiBona shared on his X account how “These injuries serve as another unfortunate reminder why the Eagles are opting to rest their starters in Week 18.”

The defensive tackle Hall endured the most scariest moment. His leg injury forced the medical cart to come out.

What's the Eagles' plan without Saquon Barkley?

Again, there's numerous fans of the Eagles not happy with the team choosing to sit their RB1. Especially with the opportunity to break a four decade old mark held by Dickerson.

Philadelphia, however, has already sealed the NFC East title with its 13-3 mark. The Eagles are closing the regular season facing the 3-13 New York Giants. The NFC East champs have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

With Barkley sitting, will the Eagles throw in somebody much younger out on the field? Not exactly, as Philly will likely turn to a familiar veteran to carry Barkley's load.

Kenneth Gainwell is expected to handle the RB1 duties as Barkley stands on the sidelines. Gainwell only has managed 276 yards on 64 carries as Barkley became all the buzz for Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old, though, has proven to be reliable when called upon. He's averaged more than 4.2 yards per carry in every season with the Eagles. Gainwell brings 1,171 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in tow to Lincoln Financial Field for one last Eagles home game.