The Philadelphia Eagles were going to make a big show of their new alternate uniforms by releasing them to the media and the public Monday. Apparently, they have been leaked early, and the bright Kelly Green togs have clearly created quite an impression on Eagles nation.

The @Eagles Kelly green uniforms coming back. Some of the best in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/AaxoR1sSGm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 29, 2023

The uniforms will be used during a number of home games this season. The specific games that the Eagles will wear the uniforms will be announced later, perhaps as early as Monday. The Eagles have worn a much darker green jersey in recent seasons, but the bright green jersey is far more eye catching.

Apparently Early Leaks of the Kelly Green announcement photos are now surfacing 👀🦅#Eagles pic.twitter.com/o3d86j2wu3 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 29, 2023

Is there any team in the NFL with better uniforms than the #Eagles as a whole? pic.twitter.com/XPmTPjRlW1 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 29, 2023

Someone leaked the Eagles uniforms and they are beautiful pic.twitter.com/10sappcgh8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 29, 2023

The Eagles were the dominant team in the NFC in 2022 and they earned a spot in the Super Bowl last year. They fell short in the final minutes of the game and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are expected to have another strong team in 2023 and it would be a surprise if they don't contend for the NFC championship again this season. They are in an excellent position to defend their NFC East crown, but they will have to hold off a challenge from the Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the New York Giants. Both of those teams made the playoffs last season. While the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles one of their losses last year, head coach Ron Rivera's team is not expected to contend for the division title.

The uniform change is likely to be very popular among Eagles fans, and it is quite likely that they will buy and wear those new jerseys at Eagles home games and throughout Philadelphia during the football season.