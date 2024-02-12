Fletcher Cox has no chill.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is full of schadenfreude energy after witnessing Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers crash and burn at Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cox immediately hopped on social media and posted a couple of stories targeted at Samuel.

“Keep the EAGLES OUT CHO MOUTH BOE,” the Eagles star said.

It did not stop there.

“I still got some you ain't got,” Cox said while apparently reminding everyone that, unlike Samuel, he is a Super Bowl champion.

“Ya!! I been holding one in son !!!!!,” Cox added.

Fletcher Cox going for Deebo’s throat on Instagram 😳😯 pic.twitter.com/zeR2LVqDVg — Covers (@Covers) February 12, 2024

The Eagles and the 49ers have a rivalry going on between them ever since the two squads met at the NFC Championship Game in 2023. Philadelphia beat the 49ers in that contest before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia and San Franciso met each other again in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL regular season, with the Niners clobbering the Eagles, 42-19.

Cox's Super Bowl win came years earlier when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota.

At Super Bowl 58, Samuel did not make much impact on the 49ers, as he only managed to record 33 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on three taches and 11 targets. The Chiefs' defense was all over Samuel, who also got eight rushing yards on three carries. It's going to be a long offseason for Samuel and the 49ers and the last thing he would want to hear is someone like Cox (and Eagles fans) talking trash at him.