The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound, and no one seems more poised for the moment than Jalen Hurts. After punching their ticket to Arizona for Super Bowl 57, the Eagles’ star quarterback could be seen on the sideline uttering two simple words.

“One more,” said a confident-looking Hurts as the Eagles wrapped up their NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

With just one minute on the clock and the scoreboard reading 31-7 in favor of the Eagles, Hurts finally seemed to let it dawn upon him that he’d be playing in a Super Bowl. Hurts is the youngest quarterback ever to start in a Super Bowl at just 24 years old, so it’s truly a historic win for both the player and the franchise.

The Eagles will be awaiting the AFC Championship result between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening in order to find out who they’ll be playing in Super Bowl 57. Regardless of their opponent, Hurts seems poised and locked in ahead of the task at hand.

Hurts didn’t have a monster game against the 49ers, but it wasn’t required of the Eagles QB in the NFC Championship. Hurts played mistake-free football, completing 15-of-25 pass attempts for 121 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He rushed for 39 yards and one TD on 11 carries, too.

Jalen Hurts couldn’t hold back the smile on his face as he soaked in the Eagles’ most important victory of the year. He made clear the job’s not over yet, however, immediately indicating that they still have one more game to win before the celebration can really get underway in Philadelphia.