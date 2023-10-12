Sounds like it's going to be a real lovefest when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets face off in New Jersey on Sunday.

When asked what the key to containing explosive Jets running back Breece Hall will be, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a cheeky answer. “We gotta go kiss him 11 times, put 11 helmets on him,” Cox deadpanned, courtesy of ESPN's Tim McManus on X (f/k/a Twitter.) While Cox's response sounded gentle enough, it was a playful jab at the Jets' head coach.

On Wednesday, Robert Saleh was asked about how to stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' patented QB sneak play, known to fans as the “Tush Push”, if not to the Eagles themselves. Saleh remarked that “If the quarterback carries the ball, we’ve got to give him 11 kisses.”

Cox noted that Philly's defense does “an okay a job at stopping the run, and so, we take pride in it a lot and looking forward” to the challenge of slowing down Hall. The longtime Eagle might be selling his unit just a bit short — no team allows fewer rushing yards per game than the Eagles' 61.2 average.

It's been a boom-or-bust five weeks for Hall in the New York backfield. His first game in the lineup since returning from an ACL tear couldn't have gone better, as the second-year back ran for 127 yards on just 10 carries. But Hall totaled just 27 yards in his next two combined games, and didn't break the 60-yard mark while getting only six carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

But last week, Hall displayed his home-run hitting ability again with a 22-carry, 177-yard masterpiece against the Denver Broncos in a 31-21 Jets victory.

Two effective running games and two potent run defenses clash on Sunday. Fans will eagerly watch to see who delivers the last kiss.