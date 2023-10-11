Robert Saleh knows only one way for the New York Jets to defend against the running of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push” quarterback sneak. Let’s just say it’s going to involve the entire Jets defense to dissuade Hurts from running the ball in any fashion.

“If the quarterback carries the ball, we’ve got to give him 11 kisses,” Saleh said Wednesday.

"If the quarterback carries the ball, we've got to give him 11 kisses" – Robert Saleh on the Eagles' "tush push" pic.twitter.com/tQeoUAKq6r — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 11, 2023

In other words, each defensive player on the field should put a hit on the QB. Or to coin a phrase, they must “put the hurt on Hurts.”

Eagles have had success with the Tush Push

Robert Saleh said the Eagles have so much success with the Tush Push play because “they have five All-Pros (lineman) up front” and “they have a quarterback that’s super strong.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“I don’t think he feels pain when he gets hit,” Saleh said about Hurts. “Even though we’re going to try, legally.”

Hurts is a load to try and stop on that sneak play. But he’s also difficult to contain when he runs outside the tackles. He’s rushed for 220 yards this season, though for just 3.7 yards per carry. In 2021, Hurts averaged 5.6 yards per rushing attempt for an NFL career-high 784 yards. He rushed for 760 yards last season.

Tush push or brotherly shove? Either way, it's a touchdown for the @Eagles 💪 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/NAjsCv8uYs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

No doubt the banged-up Jets (2-3) will have their hands full this week trying to contain Hurts and looking to find a way to hand the Eagles (5-0) their first loss of the season. The Jets did an excellent job against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, though they lost 23-20 to the team that edged the Eagles in the Super Bowl last season.

The Jets are coming off an emotional 31-21 win in Denver against the Broncos last week. They reach their bye after the Eagles game and hope to take advantage of an easier schedule in the second half of the season.