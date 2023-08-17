Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick is reportedly having surgery to address a thumb injury that he suffered in Monday's practice, but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although surgery is not always the best news, it is a relief for the Eagles and their fans that Haason Reddick will be ready to start the season. He had by far his best season as a pro with the Eagles last season.

Reddick recorded 16 sacks with the Eagles in 2022, as part of a defensive line that ravaged offenses last season, according to Pro Football Reference.. He put up 11 sacks with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, and 12.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

It will be interesting to monitor Reddick's timeline to return to practice after the thumb surgery, and now soon he returns before the Eagles' first game.

The Eagles open the season on the road against the New England Patriots in week 1. Having Reddick in the fold against the Patriots will be big for the team's pass rush in that game and throughout the season.

After a trip to the Super Bowl last season and keeping much of the talent that was on the team, the expectation is that the Eagles will be a contender in the NFC once again. Reddick is a big part of that. Even though the Eagles defense is stacked at a number of positions, Reddick's presence is huge, and one of the biggest reasons they can wreck games. It is a relief that it seems he will not miss time with his thumb injury.