Darius Slay is entering his 11th season in the NFL because time really does fly by just like that. Even at age 32 now, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback has a big role to play on the team, and that entails helping nurture the younger defensive backs. Slay has an open mind about helping the likes of Josh Jobe and Eli Ricks, who will one day take over his spot, though, he jokingly thinks that it will take Father Time a complete decade more to win against him, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal,

Slay is an #Eagles treasure. On mentoring young CBs Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks: “I’m looking forward to a young guy taking my spot … b/c one day I’m going to hang it up.” Asked his timeline, Slay, who's 32, says: “Ah, shit, there ain’t no telling. I can honestly play 10 more years.”

Jobe and Ricks can learn a lot from someone like Slay, who is someone with plenty of experience and a proven asset in his position. Darius Slay has five Pro Bowl selections, including one in 2022. He also has a First Team All-Pro nod, so far in his NFL career.

Slay, who signed a two-year extension worth $42 million with Philly last March, was among the key pieces of the Eagles' defense that were so relied upon by the team during its ride all the way to a Super Bowl appearance last season when Philadelphia ranked seventh in the league with 19.8 points allowed and No. 1 with just 292.8 total yards surrendered per contest.