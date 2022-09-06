Expectations are higher surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team than they have been in several years. The franchise outperformed expectations last season and had an overall terrific offseason. The additions of AJ Brown, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, and more have increased hopes for the upcoming season in a major way. As the final roster decisions are made and the full outlook of the season is painted, here are four bold predictions for the Eagles ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

4. Eagles Win the NFC East

It appears likely it will come down to the Eagles and Cowboys for the race to win the NFC East. As things currently stand the Cowboys are considered the favorites to win the division at +145 with the Eagles narrowly behind them at +155. There is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the Cowboys following their 12-5 record last season. While Dallas won the division last year, the NFC East is traditionally a bloodbath and there has not been a winner in back-to-back seasons since 2004.

The Eagles had addressed their weaknesses this offseason in a way the Cowboys did not. Philadelphia made some key additions to each of their positions of need and is much better suited heading into this year. With a complete roster in place and another full season of Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts continuing to grow, the future is bright in Philadelphia. Expect the streak of a new division winner to continue and for the Eagles to come out on top this season.

3. AJ Brown becomes the first 1,000-yard Eagles’ receiver since 2014

Perhaps the most notable offseason move was the Eagles’ decision to trade for AJ Brown. During draft night, Philly flipped the 18th and 101st picks for the star wide receiver. Almost immediately following the deal, the Eagles inked Brown to a long-term deal for four years and $100 million. This is a strong indication of the Eagles’ long-term belief in the wide receiver and their expectation that he will be a focal point of the offense this season.

As things currently stand, the Eagles have not had a wide receiver record over 1,000 yards receiving in a season since 2014. It was Jeremy Maclin who last beat this benchmark by recording 1,318 yards receiving. While Jordan Matthews came just three yards short in 2015 and DeVonta Smith had 916 yards receiving as a rookie, the 1,000-yard mark has not been broken since Maclin. Expect this to change in the 2022 NFL season and for AJ Brown to serve as the legitimate WR1 the Eagles are hoping for.

2. Jalen Hurts Proves to be “The Guy”

The biggest question mark for the Eagles this year is Jalen Hurts. There is a great deal of pressure on the third-year quarterback. In his first season as the full-time starter, Hurts had some impressive flashes. He threw for 3,144 yards, ran for 784 yards, and tallied 26 total touchdowns. He also managed to lead the team into the playoffs with their 9-8 record which was a pleasant surprise.

While there were a ton of positive flashes and reason for optimism, Hurts still needs a strong performance this year to secure his role as the long-term franchise quarterback. The Eagles have done a terrific job building up the roster around him to ensure he has all the tools to succeed. The wide receiver core of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal is a massive upgrade over what he had to work with last year.

Hurts’ arm strength will be under close watch this season. While he has been a model teammate and leader throughout his time in Philadelphia, he must step up to the plate and prove his ability this year. The pieces are certainly in place for him to flourish. Expect him to do just this and secure his place as the Eagles’ starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season and beyond.

1. Dallas Goedert has 10+ touchdowns

A name that continues to fly under the radar on the Eagles is Dallas Goedert. The former second-round pick has played a notable role in the offense since being drafted and will enter his first season as the starting tight end. The growth and development of Goedert were part of the driving force that led the Eagles to trade Zach Ertz last season.

As it is, Goedert has had three or more touchdowns in all four seasons he’s played in the NFL. Last season he also recorded a career-high 830 yards receiving. He looked to have some great chemistry with Jalen Hurts and fans should expect that to further grow this year. The attention that AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will surely demand has the potential to open things up for Goedert even more. He has proven to be a reliable red-zone threat already and should have increased opportunity this season. Look for him to capitalize and tally ten or more touchdowns this season, catapulting himself into the discussion for being one of the top tight ends in the NFL.