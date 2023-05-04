The first signee from the 2023 NFL Draft is off the board. The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly inked Jalen Carter to a four-year deal. The deal is worth over $21.8 million and is fully guaranteed.

The Eagles took Carter with the ninth overall pick in the draft, trading up to select him in the top 10. Carter was projected to possibly be the first pick in the draft but his stock fell after he was arrested.

Carter helped the Georgia Bulldogs win two National Championships, producing six sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 27 games across two seasons. Carter joins an already stacked Eagles defensive line that could help mold the 22-year-old into an All-Pro caliber pass rusher.

The Eagles had the best draft, or at least first round, of any team in the league according to a lot of people around football. Along with Carter, the Eagles also drafted Nolan Smith in the first round, another Georgia defensive standout. They also traded for D’Andre Swift, a solid running back from the Detroit Lions, on day 3 of the draft.

Jalen Carter has the potential to be a game wrecker for the first time he steps on an NFL field. The Eagles know and see that potential, which is a reason why they might have given him the fully guaranteed contract.

The Eagles are doing everything they can to reload and retool for another Super Bowl run. They hope Carter can be a big part of the defense this season and beyond and that the trade up was worth it.