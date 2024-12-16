Week 15 of the NFL season is already mostly over and a lot went down, including the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a wild week for Philadelphia, which saw rumored drama between star wide receiver AJ Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, after the win, Hurts' agent took to X to make a joke about it.

“Yall good now?,” posted Nicole Lynn. Her post was referencing the rumored drama between Brown and Hurts that was going on all week. The rumors got worse after Eagles veteran Brandon Graham accidentally ignited the fire by speaking on the situation. “I know 1 [Hurts] is trying and 11 [Brown] could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed,” said Graham.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts both came out saying their relationship was fine. They seemed to prove it on the field, with Hurts throwing Brown a touchdown and the two linking up for a joint celebration dance in the endzone.

Eagles' win streak just can't come to an end

The Eagles' season didn't start off as amazing as they'd hoped. At 2-2, fans were even calling for head coach Nick Sirianni's job. However, they turned it around quick and have created a force that has yet to be stopped. Since that start, they've gone on what is now a 10-game win streak.

At 12-2, the Eagles' are tied for the best record in the NFC. They are tied with the Detroit Lions, who just dropped their second game of the season to the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles' win streak includes wins over some of the best teams in the league, including the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and now Pittsburgh Steelers.

A big reason for the Eagles' success has been their defense, which hasn't allowed more than 20 points since November 3rd against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when they allowed 23. They've also averaged scoring in the high twenties in that same period.