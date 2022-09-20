Jalen Hurts’ best play from magical Eagles-Vikings performance not what you think, per former QB

Former NFL QB and current analyst Dan Orlovsky shared an in-depth breakdown on one of Jalen Hurts’ best plays stemming from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football win over the Minnesota Vikings. The breakdown provides fans with an advanced understanding as to why Hurts is outperforming expectations to open the 2022 season.

This is @JalenHurts most impressive play of the night—and this is the ceiling of the player he can be. @Eagles offense goes as their OL does-it peaks as to where he does pic.twitter.com/LvNtdf33qv — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts can be seen rolling to his left on the play after the pocket collapses. With his momentum taking him towards the sideline, Hurts is able to turn and throw across his body. He ends up finding a receiver down field near the sideline for a truly impressive play.

As Orlovsky says in the video, the play gets called back for a penalty. Nevertheless, Orlovsky is clearly still impressed.

“If this is anybody else we’re raving about it,” Orlovsky said. “If this is Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar (Jackson), Aaron Rodgers, we’re raving about it. This to me, is the difference between Jalen Hurts of the past. ‘Cuz this shows me when you are at your best, this is your very top end.”

Jalen Hurts ultimately led the Eagles to a 24-7 victory over the Vikings. He finished the game with 333 passing yards on 26-31 passing to go along with 3 total touchdowns, 1 through the air and 2 on the ground. Hurts added 57 rushing yards for good measure. His dual-threat ability is an advantage without question. But Jalen Hurts is developing into a pure QB threat in the Eagles’ passing attack.

2022 has the potential to be his official breakout season in Philadelphia with the Eagles.