Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said that it is frustrating that the offense has not sealed games the last two weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles offence squandered a few opportunities to put away the game against the Dallas Cowboys, and although the defense sealed the deal, Jalen Hurts was frustrated with the miscues late in the game on offense.

“Our offense at the end of the game was a repeat offender where we had the opportunity in the last game last week to put the game away, and we did not,” Jalen Hurts said, via Zach Berman of PHLY. “We did that today as well. Those are opportunities for us to grow. … But you look at the defense and the situations they've been in throughout the season and how they showed up today in this moment. … They found a way to respond.”

The Eagles closed out the game against the Cowboys to win 28-23, and moved to 8-1 on the season. Hurts talked about how the Eagles offense failed to put the game away against the Washington Commanders the week before, and how this is the second week in a row that the unit was unable to seal the deal.

Luckily, the Eagles' defense has done enough to close out the wins. The Eagles have gotten off to such a good record that they have time to fix these issues. The wins against the Cowboys and Commanders in the last two weeks are huge, and have them comfortably sitting atop the NFC East.

Next week, the Eagles will go on the road and play the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be arguably the biggest test Philadelphia will face this year.