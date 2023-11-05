Jalen Hurts is torching Dak Prescott and America's team in all facets of the offense. This amazing start along with his versatility to climb outside the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys secondary even notched him a feat. It has not been seen since Cam Newton balled out for the Carolina Panthers.

Jalen Hurts got the 33rd rushing touchdown of his young career. The Eagles' star quarterback now ties Panthers great Cam Newton for the most by someone in their position during their first four years in the league, per ESPN Stats & Info.

So far, Hurts has been winning the head-to-head quarterback battle against Dak Prescott. The Eagles' offensive sensation has 15 completions on 19 passing attempts. This got the rest of the team 200 passing yards along with a trip to the endzone for a touchdown. Jake Elliott would then convert the extra point to give the Cowboys a run for their money.

RECOMMENDED
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts limps off to locker room after scary Micah Parsons hit

Benedetto Vitale ·

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts congratulating a newly wed couple
Eagles fans hold wedding at tailgate before Cowboys showdown

Benedetto Vitale ·

Cowboys Dak Prescott with Tyron Smith and Eagles logo
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will like this Tyron Smith Week 9 injury update

Wyatt Allsup ·

Hurts would then prove how insanely versatile he was on the next big offensive sequence. The Eagles started their air attack like usual in the second half. The usual combination of DeVonta Smith and Hurts started rolling. Hurts would then dart a 29-yard touchdown pass to them the six points.

A lot of time is still left on the clock before this game is decided. But, if Hurts and the Eagles' weapons stay the course of their consistent play, it would not come as a shock to anyone if they come out with the victory. Will they get the eight-win record this week?