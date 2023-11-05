Jalen Hurts tied Cam Newton's insane feat as he was torching Dak Prescott during the Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup.

Jalen Hurts is torching Dak Prescott and America's team in all facets of the offense. This amazing start along with his versatility to climb outside the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys secondary even notched him a feat. It has not been seen since Cam Newton balled out for the Carolina Panthers.

Jalen Hurts got the 33rd rushing touchdown of his young career. The Eagles' star quarterback now ties Panthers great Cam Newton for the most by someone in their position during their first four years in the league, per ESPN Stats & Info.

So far, Hurts has been winning the head-to-head quarterback battle against Dak Prescott. The Eagles' offensive sensation has 15 completions on 19 passing attempts. This got the rest of the team 200 passing yards along with a trip to the endzone for a touchdown. Jake Elliott would then convert the extra point to give the Cowboys a run for their money.

Hurts would then prove how insanely versatile he was on the next big offensive sequence. The Eagles started their air attack like usual in the second half. The usual combination of DeVonta Smith and Hurts started rolling. Hurts would then dart a 29-yard touchdown pass to them the six points.

A lot of time is still left on the clock before this game is decided. But, if Hurts and the Eagles' weapons stay the course of their consistent play, it would not come as a shock to anyone if they come out with the victory. Will they get the eight-win record this week?