Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was seen limping to the locker room after suffering a knee injury from a scary hit by Cowboys' Micah Parsons.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East showdown. However, right before halftime, Jalen Hurts suffered an injury scare after taking a hit from Micah Parsons.

When the play concluded, Hurts was slow to get up and was immediately limping to the sideline. The Eagles quarterback did stay in the game to finish off the first half. However, he had some help to get to the locker room. Not the sight Philly fans or anyone wants to see.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was slow to get up after this play at the end of the first half. He remained in the game but limped into the locker room at halftime.pic.twitter.com/P1CR73Onxk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

But the good news is that Jalen Hurts came back to the game immediately after halftime. Hurts received an IV in the locker room but did not take any tests on his knee, according to Erin Andrews of FOX Sports. As of now, the Eagles quarterback is still experiencing some discomfort.

🏈 @ErinAndrews with an update on Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/4Av9bqdXsl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

That's a sigh of relief for the Eagles. Once he came back from halftime, Jalen Hurts looks just fine so far. In their first drive of the second half, Hurts threw a beautiful deep ball to DeVonta Smith for a touchdown to take the lead.

So, as of now, Hurts looks just fine after taking that scary hit from Micah Parsons. Even so, the Eagles will closely monitor their superstar quarterback, as his health is of the upmost importance. Especially considering Philadelphia is trying to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

Hurts has been dealing with a leg injury throughout the season. With that in mind, he'll likely have to take extra care of his leg to prevent further injury. Hopefully, Jalen Hurts can stay healthy all season long.