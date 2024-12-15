The Philadelphia Eagles are fighting for the top seed in the NFC at this time. The Eagles took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening in one of the more anticipated matchups of the season. However, Philadelphia received a bit of a scare when Saquon Barkley missed time in the first half with an apparent injury.

Barkley left the game against the Steelers after taking a hit from TJ Watt, as noted by NFL reporter James Palmer. Palmer further noted that the Eagles star ball carrier was trying to stay loose on the sidelines. He also appeared to be flexing his knee. He eventually made his way back into the game to start the second half.

To this point, Barkley has 11 carries for 49 yards, according to ESPN. However, the Eagles raced out to an emphatic 17-3 lead over the Steelers on Sunday evening. However, Pittsburgh certainly hasn't rolled over. At the time of publication, Philadelphia maintains a 20-13 lead over Pittsburgh.

Barkley signed with the Eagles in NFL Free Agency back in March. And he has emerged as one of the best free-agent signings from the spring. Entering play Sunday, Barkley has 1623 rushing yards on 266 carries while rushing for 11 touchdowns. He has played a vital role in getting the Eagles to an 11-2 record entering Week 15.

The Eagles are batting the Detroit Lions for the first seed in the NFC. At this time, the Lions are on the losing end of a 28-14 scoreline with the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have vital matchups remaining on their schedule as the regular season comes to a close.

If the Eagles are to claim the first seed, Saquon Barkley is going to be a big piece in that effort. Hopefully, his injury scare on Sunday was nothing more than a precaution on Philadephia's part. And let's hope any injury he may have suffered is minor and won't cause any long-term complications.