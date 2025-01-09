The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for their wild card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Eagles and their fans are hoping to have their quarterback back for this one as Jalen Hurts missed the last two games with a concussion.

Hurts is still recovering, but he did practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Even though the practice was in the freezing cold weather in Philadelphia, Hurts still came out in a sleeveless shirt. The stunning decision got the attention of some of his teammates, including star left tackle Jordan Mailata according to Zach Berman of PHLY Sports.

“Jalen Hurts going with no sleeves in today's frigid cold weather resonated with his offensive linemen. Jordan Mailata noted he walked to the bus in a tank top, the O-linemen couldn't believe it,” Berman reported on X, formerly Twitter. “‘I like that mentality,' Mailata said.”

Last month, Hurts delivered an iconic quote about playing in the cold, saying “just because I say it's cold doesn't mean it's bothersome.” If his behavior at practice on Wednesday is any indication, he means it.

Both teams are coming into this game with quarterback questions. While the Eagles wait for Hurts to officially clear the concussion protocol, the Packers are also trying to get Jordan Love healthy. Love left the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears with a right elbow injury he suffered while taking a sack, and he didn't return to the game. Love was limited at practice on Wednesday, so it looks like he's trying to get back on the field.

There is also an injury concern surrounding the Packers' backup quarterback, Malik Willis. Willis was also limited on Wednesday due to a thumb injury, so the Packers are banged up at the game's most important position coming into the playoffs.

The Eagles will want Hurts back badly after he missed the last two games, forcing Philadelphia to go with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee behind center. Pickett didn't look very good, and McKee looked solid but only has one career start under his belt. In order to reach their lofty goals this season, Hurts needs to be out there for Nick Sirianni and company.