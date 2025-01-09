The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a highly anticipated Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Green Bay Packers, a rematch of their thrilling Week 1 contest in Brazil. As the Eagles prepare to defend their home turf at Lincoln Financial Field, linebacker Nakobe Dean is keeping his focus on one of the Packers’ most dangerous weapons: running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, who joined Green Bay in the offseason, has been a force throughout the 2024 season, rushing for 1,329 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. He enters the playoffs as one of the league’s premier backs, a challenge Dean is not only ready for but genuinely excited about.

“Man, Josh Jacobs was one of those guys when I was in college—I wanted to play him,” Dean shared in a media session earlier this week. “He was such a physical running back. To be able to play him and see how physical he is and how hard he runs, it was something I was looking forward to. Now I get to play him again. It’s playoff football. It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grimy. He’s one of the best RBs in the league. I couldn’t ask for no more” (per CBS' Jeff Kerr).

Jacobs has been a critical piece of the Packers’ offensive success, especially with quarterback Jordan Love’s health in question and top wideout Christian Watson out for the season. The Packers will likely lean on Jacobs to set the tone against an Eagles defense that ranked among the best in the league against the run.

Philadelphia allowed just 89.7 rushing yards per game during the regular season, good for third-best in the NFL. A key reason for that success has been Dean, whose sideline-to-sideline speed and physicality have made him a cornerstone of the Eagles’ defensive front.

This matchup is personal for Dean, not because of any bad blood, but because of the respect he has for Jacobs’ game. The Eagles linebacker relishes the opportunity to test himself against one of the toughest backs in the league, especially on the postseason stage.

For the Eagles, much depends on Jalen Hurts’ ability to return to form after missing nearly three games with a concussion. While Hurts is expected to play, the Eagles may rely on their defense and the one-two punch of Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell in the run game to keep pressure off their star quarterback.

For the Packers, the absence of Watson means the offense must lean heavily on Jacobs and role players like Jayden Reed to create explosive plays. The Eagles’ defense, which allowed the fewest 20+ yard passing plays in the league this season, will be ready to challenge Green Bay’s game plan.

As playoff football arrives in Philly, Nakobe Dean’s respect for Josh Jacobs is evident, but so is his determination. “It’s moments like these you dream of as a player,” Dean said. “And I’m ready for the challenge.”