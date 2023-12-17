The Seahawks' backup performed admirably in a losing effort against the 49ers last week. Can he repeat it?

The Seattle Seahawks may have to go with backup quarterback Drew Lock again this week in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a social media post Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that starter Geno Smith's groin injury is still troubling him.

“There is a real chance that Seattle's backup QB Drew Lock will start vs. the Eagles, per sources,” wrote Schefter.

Lock made the first start of his Seahawks career last week 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

He completed 22 of 31 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort, drawing praise from teammates and fans alike.

“He's had games in the past, but it's been a while,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after the game. “To come back, I don't know how he would've been more prepared mentally to take this challenge on just judging by how he responded, how he handled it, how he communicated, how he handled the huddle and all of the calls and the situations, and the adjustments on the sidelines and halftime. He was a real pro about it. That's a great sign, and he's been preparing for this, and he came through in that regard. It's a good moment for him, and it is very valuable for him.”

Geno Smith sustained a groin injury in practice two weeks ago leading up to the 49ers game. He's also suffering from a triceps issue in his (right) throwing shoulder, which he hurt in the Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on November 19th.