Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are absolutely decimating the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round Saturday night at home. It would take a miracle for the Giants to successfully stage a comeback and steal a win in Philly given the way the Eagles are dominating the play on both ends of the field.

In other words, Daniel Jones and the Giants are playing like their palms are sweaty, knees weak, and arms heavy.

The Eagles can thank head coach Nick Sirianni for pulling the right strings not only in terms of planning for the game but also for perfectly going with the right motivational tool ahead of the showdown against the Giants in the form of that memorable scene in the critically-acclaimed 2002 Eminem movie, 8 Mile (via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

I’m told Nick Sirianni in the team meeting last night showed the Eagles the rap battle from Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie and the players loved it

The message was let them talk, We will show them who is the toughest for the longest

The Eagles defeated New York twice (Week 14 and Week 18) in the 2022 NFL regular season. Many expected that the Giants were going to make it harder for Philly this time around. After all, there’s a saying that beating the same team three times in a season carries higher odds of pulling off. However, that is simply not what is being reflected by this playoff matchup between the two bitter NFC East division rivals, with the Eagles very likely to clinch a berth in the NFC Championship Game.