Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.

After leading the Eagles to an impressive 24-7 victory against the Vikings, Hurts took to Twitter to share his three-word reaction to what looked like an MVP-caliber performance:

“Hurts, Don’t It? 😉” he wrote in his tweet.

Hurts definitely hurt the Vikings in this one, completing 26 out of his 31 passes on the evening. He went for 333 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. The 24-year-old QB also added 11 carries for 57 yards and two more touchdowns. The Vikings simply had no answer for Hurts, and the lopsided scoreboard is a clear testament to this fact.

Actually, Hurts could have had a bigger game if Minnesota put up a better challenge. This just wasn’t the case, though, but there’s no denying that Jalen Hurts made quite a statement with his performance here. This was his first home game of the season too, and he definitely had Philly fans buzzing hard.

The Eagles get the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and it will be a great opportunity for Hurst and Co. to improve their record to 3-0. It’s still way too early in the campaign to make any assumptions about Philadelphia this year, but it’s hard not to get excited after such a strong performance from the team.