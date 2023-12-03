Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went to the locker room after being tackled against the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went to the locker room after being evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent during today's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fortunately, Hurts did return to the game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jalen Hurts was tackled by two 49ers defenders, which led to him being evaluated for a concussion. The Eagles are down big against the 49ers, but Hurts' health looms larger than the result of this game. It is a good sign that he is back in the game, especially with a massive game against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

The Eagles would like to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Hurts' health is a big determining factor. The Eagles could still get the top seed in the conference after losing to the 49ers, but any absence from Hurts could loom large not only for that, but for the division as well.

The Cowboys sit with three losses this season, and if the score of the Eagles vs 49ers game holds, the Cowboys have an opportunity to tie the Eagles atop the NFC East with a win next week.

It seems unlikely that Hurts would miss the game against the Cowboys, given that he returned against the 49ers with a lopsided score. Regardless, it will be worth monitoring for reports and quotes from Nick Sirianni after the game.

Barring a miracle, the Eagles will drop to 10-2 on the season. But it is a sigh of relief that Hurts returned to the game, regardless of the outcome.