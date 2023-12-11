Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts emphasized that he need to take care of the ball better after a brutal loss to the Cowboys.

Are the Philadelphia Eagles… in trouble? A week after a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles had a chance to right the ship against a familiar foe: the Dallas Cowboys. This was a chance for Philly to prove that they're still the top dog in the NFC East. Instead of that, the team got blown out by their division rivals, adding more worries to a weary Philly fanbase.

After the game, star QB Jalen Hurts talked about what he needs to do to get the Eagles back on track, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. Hurts emphasized the need to take care of the ball better, especially in the red zone.

“I have to do a better job protecting the ball” Jalen Hurts says the offense got into the high-red zone but kept turning the ball over #Eagles pic.twitter.com/hUyvt4rUoN — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 11, 2023

To be fair, Hurts wasn't the only Eagles play who struggled with ball security. Both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith fumbled the ball at various points in the game. Hurts' fumble was painful, though, as the offense was already deep into Cowboys territory when he fumbled. It cost Philly a precious chance to set the tone of the game after a score by the Cowboys.

It was a dreadful showing for the Eagles offense, as they failed to score a touchdown against their division rivals. Fletcher Cox's strip sack and eventual TD was the only touchdown scored by Philly. The once dominant team now has a lot of questions they need to answer before the start of the playoffs. In particular, their red zone offense is under a lot of scrutiny. As Hurts mentioned, they're able to get into the opponent's red zone, but always find a way to mess it up.

Next up for the Eagles are the Seattle Seahawks. With the NFC East battle going the distance, can Philly keep up with the surging Cowboys?