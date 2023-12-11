This is not the first time that Cowboys star Micah Parsons has gotten pissed over the officiating in a game against the Eagles.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of cause for celebration, as on Sunday night, they were able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in convincing fashion, 33-13, to avenge their Week 9 loss. However, that win didn't come without its fair share of frustrations for the Cowboys. Parsons, in particular, had plenty to complain about after the game due to what he perceived as poor officiating from the part of John Hussey and his crew.

Parsons is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL today, and his mere presence can be intimidating to the head of the attack, even a quarterback as elite as Jalen Hurts. Thus, there were moments where the Eagles offensive line had to overcompensate to protect Hurts, holding Parsons to prevent him from getting to the QB.

Now, Micah Parsons appears to have had enough. In the aftermath of the Cowboys' win against the Eagles that moves them to 10-3 on the season — tied for best in the NFL — Parsons expressed his frustration over what he feels is some “comical” officiating.

I told you it’s comical ! https://t.co/7YSRmbUafg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 11, 2023

This is not the first time that Micah Parsons has gotten pissed over the officiating in the aftermath of a heated affair against the Cowboys' division rival. Back in Week 9, the Cowboys edge rusher put the referees on notice, imploring them to be more consistent with their calls from start to finish and that they shouldn't pick and choose when to penalize the Eagles for what he believes are “blatant holding calls”.

One solution that the Cowboys star defender proposed was for the NFL to have more eyes everywhere on the field. There are a lot of things that happen on every play in the NFL, and the referees may be too underequipped to handle that on their own. Perhaps introducing something analogous to European football's Video Assistant Referee (VAR) could help out matters to Parsons' liking.

Whatever the case may be, all the holding the opposition is doing against the Cowboys clearly isn't working too well anyway. Dallas has now won five straight, and they have the best point differential in the NFL, which highlights their standing as one of, if not the best team in the league.