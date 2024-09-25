The Philadelphia Eagles walked out of New Orleans with a win, but it cost them more injuries to their key players. Jalen Hurts had to distribute the ball against the Saints since he didn't have A.J. Brown, and things got worse when DeVonta Smith went down during the game. Heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both Brown and Smith were not seen at the start of practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“No signs of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, nor Lane Johnson for the start of today's Eagles practice,” Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

As of now, there's a real chance that Hurts will be without his top two receivers, and he'll have to make things work with the other options on the team.

Jalen Hurts has to lead Eagles without top offensive weapons

A.J. Brown had already missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and he noted that he would possibly be out for a few weeks. DeVonta Smith was put in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the Saints' game, and his status for Week 4 is in doubt.

Luckily for the Eagles, they still have some options on offense that can help take the pressure off of Jalen Hurts, and they made some big plays already in Week 3. Saquon Barkley got off on a big touchdown run that gave them the lead in the fourth quarter, and tight end Dallas Goedert essentially won the Eagles the game win his catch late in the game that got them down in the redzone.

Other receivers will of course have to step up, but Jahan Dotson and Paris Campbell. Hurts might have to do more with his arms and legs, and he's shown when he's locked in, it's hard to shake him.