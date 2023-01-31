Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles received a positive injury update ahead of the Super Bowl regarding pass protector Landon Dickerson.

Landon Dickerson reportedly suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, but an MRI came back negative and he is expected to play in the Super Bowl, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dickerson will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game. He is not the only player who is banged up for Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a sprained right shoulder since the last month of the regular season. Right tackle Lane Johnson has a torn groin that will need surgery. Johnson is gutting through to stay on the field and will worry about surgery after the Super Bowl.

While the Eagles were blowing out the 49ers when Dickerson got hurt, the injury brought nervousness to the team and its fans. Andre Dillard, who is the Eagles’ backup left tackle, filled in at left guard for the snaps that Dickerson missed against the 49ers.

Dillard was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Eagles, but he has not lived up to his draft status. He sits behind Jordan Mailata on the depth chart. Mailata is a former rugby player who was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and has developed into a solid left tackle.

It is clear that the Eagles would like to avoid having to put Dillard into the game to protect Jalen Hurts. Landon Dickerson’s injury update provides optimism that they will be able to do that, especially with an extra week of rest before Super Bowl LVII.