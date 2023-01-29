If it were the offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, right tackle Lane Johnson would have already opted to undergo surgery for the groin injury that he suffered last month. Instead, he has willed his way to take part in the Eagles’ ongoing playoff run.

Johnson did reportedly suffer a setback with his injury during the Eagles’ NFC divisional round win over the New York Giants. During the “FOX NFL Sunday” program ahead of the NFC Championship game, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer noted that Johnson “re-tore” his groin in the divisional contest. Glazer also relayed a message from the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I just have to deal with it and block the pain,” Johnson said.

Johnson missed the Eagles’ final two games of the regular season due to his groin ailment. He reportedly elected to delay surgery on his injury in order to feature for the reigning NFC East champions in the playoffs, and he came to this conclusion after “consulting with multiple experts.”

Johnson ended up playing against the Giants, where he featured in 96 percent of snaps on offense.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was pleased to see Johnson make his return to action in the NFC divisional round.

“It’s day by day,” Sirianni said during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the NFC title game. “Obviously, he’s going to be sore. … He came out, we feel, like healthy from that game and played a really good game against good competition with the Giants.

“Just happy to have him back out there. … I’m sure he was sore coming out of it, but we’re excited that he’s back, because he’s one of the best offensive tackles, if not the best offensive tackle. He is the best offensive tackle in the NFL.”

The Eagles decided against allowing the veteran offensive lineman be a full participant in any of their three practices ahead of the NFC title game. Still, he was given the green light to play on Sunday.

For now, Johnson has his sights set on doing what he can to help Philadelphia clinch a win over the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl 57.