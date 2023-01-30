Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound for the second time in six years, going from a four-win team to the pinnacle of the NFC since the superstar quarterback was drafted in 2020.

The MVP candidate shared his thoughts on his journey with the team, culminating in a berth in Super Bowl LVII on Feb 12.

“You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I’m forever grateful. Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group,” Hurts said after the NFC Championship Game victory, per ESPN.

“That’s what means the most. I always want to go out there and give my best regardless of what’s going on because I don’t want to let down the guy next to me. That makes us all go harder. I know I’ve been through a lot personally, but I don’t want to steer away from the direction of how good this team has been at playing together, being together, and challenging one another.”

Hurts was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, just months after the team handed Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension. Although the team originally intended on him being a “solid backup and insurance option,” Hurts has blossomed into one of the premier quarterbacks in the National Football League.

“When we experience some painful times and some tough times, we always found a way to overcome. You want to be going into a situation like this, and we have a chance to go out there and win it all,” Hurts explained.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl by toppling the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, running through the Niners defense en route to four rushing touchdowns, including one from Jalen Hurts on a quarterback sneak late in the third quarter.

Philadelphia will play for their fourth Super Bowl, after winning the franchise’s lone championship in 2017 by defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.