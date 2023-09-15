Winning brings everyone together, right? Even when things are going well from a team standpoint, star players still want to eat. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was fairly animated in a sideline conversation with quarterback Jalen Hurts, before the team officially clinched a 34-28 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Hurts shed some light on the exchange postgame. “Everyone wants to make plays and contribute,” NJ.com's Chris Franklin reported Thursday night. “Says he is not worried about what happened and {it} shouldn't be a problem in the future.”

That is about as much as anyone should have expected to get from the face of the franchise. Head coach Nick Sirianni was far less forthcoming. Hurts is a pro at these press conferences and is not going to throw one of his top targets under the bus. Besides, his explanation reflects past comments Brown has said himself.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection looked noticeably frustrated last postseason, in a divisional round matchup with the New York Giants. The game was never in doubt, with the Eagles trouncing their NFC East foe, 38-7. Brown recorded three receptions for 22 yards. He insisted that he is not the type to complain but is instead just an extreme competitor.

In Thursday's Week 2 win, the 26-year-old had another quiet night, posting four catches for 29 yards. It is important to note, however, that the only wide receiver to feast on the Vikings was DeVonta Smith. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was actually targeted one less time than Brown, but he really made his opportunities count (63-yard touchdown in third quarter). Smith has been the top Philly pass-catcher through two weeks.

But that does not mean AJ Brown will be ignored all yearlong. The Eagles traded for him for a reason, and it has already produced big results. Fans, and fantasy football managers, will look to see if he can harness that sideline energy into a star-worthy showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.