The Philadelphia Eagles led the Minnesota Vikings 27-21 in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football, but not all was well in the City of Brotherly Love.

On a night when a key Jalen Hurts weapon was hit with a surprising injury concern, Hurts could be seen on the sideline in a tiff with star wide receiver AJ Brown. The leadership qualities of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star and Super Bowl starter were lauded by Peyton Manning prior to the game.

They were tested on Thursday as Brown seemed to go off on the sidelines with cameras rolling and NFL Network commentator Kirk Herbstreit adding his two cents in a post shared to X.

AJ Brown was visibly upset in a conversation with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith during the last timeout 😳 Brown has just just 3 catches for 17 yards tonight.pic.twitter.com/iXAnKmuiPf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

Brown had just three catches for 17 yards on the evening as time began to wind down toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Fellow Crimson Tide alumnus DaVonta Smith paced the Eagles with four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on the evening, putting Brown's production on the night to shame.

Last season the former Ole Miss star Brown had nearly 1,500 receiving yards with the Eagles. He added 11 touchdowns and averaged a shocking 17 yards per catch. Comparing and contrasting the numbers, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to find that something is not quite right with the Hurts to Brown connection so far this season.

After the sideline situation unfolded, Brown added a 12-yard catch.

On the horizon after the Minnesota game is a road battle with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers prior to a home game against the Commanders.

The Eagles don't need Brown to be the best receiver in football considering's Smith electrifying talent and production, but this situation is certainly one to watch heading toward Week 1 of the NFL season.