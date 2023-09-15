Jalen Hurts just keeps winning with the Philadelphia Eagles, and after their Thursday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, he also continues to make history.

After leading the Eagles to the 34-28 win at home in Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts became just the sixth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win at least 19 games in 20 straight starts. He joined the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes and Jim McMahon in the exclusive club, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Hurts has been phenomenal for the Eagles since arriving in 2020, though it wasn't until the 2022 season that he finally broke out and cemented himself as a superstar in the league. And after propelling the team all the way to the Super Bowl last season–albeit losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the finale–he's picking up where he left off.

Against the Vikings, Jalen Hurts made 18 of his 23 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. It is on the ground where he dominated, though, as he rushed for two TDs to keep the Eagles in front for the most part of the contest. He did have one interception in what initially looked like a messy Thursday night game, but he didn't let that mistake bother him and prevent him from putting up a sensational performance.

The Eagles are now 2-0 this season after also edging the New England Patriots in Week 1, 25-20.

Considering how well Hurts and the Eagles are playing, it's hard to see anyone stopping them any time soon. With that said, fans can probably expect more historic runs from the 25-year-old signal-caller.