The Philadelphia Eagles passing game hasn't quite clicked yet in their first two weeks, but their lack of high-octane output in that department hasn't led to any losses just yet. And a big factor behind the Eagles' strong 2-0 start, fresh off a huge 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, has been Jalen Hurts and company's dominance in the rushing department — with D'Andre Swift endearing himself to fans with every successful carry.

But in the end, at the heart of the Eagles' running game excellence is their quarterback, Hurts. Known for being such a dynamic threat on the move, the Eagles' star QB proved that his legs may be just as stellar as his arm. On Thursday night, the 25-year old notched two touchdowns on 12 carries (35 yards), showing that he's beginning to separate himself as an all-around threat at his position.

And in doing so, the Eagles quarterback tied a record held by arguably the greatest QB dual-threat of all time in Cam Newton. Per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP, Jalen Hurts now has the same number of career games with multiple rushing TDs as the former Carolina Panthers star (10). Moreover, Hurts notched his 28th career rushing touchdown, joining Newton as two of the only players in NFL history to tally 28+ rushing TDs in their first 50 career games.

Of course, in the all-time quarterback rushing leaderboard, the Eagles QB has a long way to go before he can even think about surpassing Newton. The former Panthers QB has 75 career rushing TDs, 32 more than second-placer Steve Young.

The comfort for Jalen Hurts lies in the fact that he's only in his fourth season — his third as the Eagles' undisputed QB1. So as long as he remains healthy, he should continue climbing that ladder. If he manages to notch double digits in that department for the next two seasons, he will be climbing to second on that list.

Nevertheless, there's been plenty of debate in the past whether it's beneficial for Hurts to tone down his rushing attempts to protect his longevity. But the Eagles know better than to clip Hurts' wings, since it's his dual-threat stardom that makes them such a dangerous team to deal with.