Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles brought the hurt against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night… literally. In what was a highly physical affair, it was the Eagles that displayed their superiority over the Vikings en route to a 34-28 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.

The Eagles did not prioritize the passing game against the Vikings, instead choosing to inch away and wear out their defense by utilizing the rushing game to perfection. The Vikings could not cope, allowing running back D'Andre Swift to run riot with a stellar outing in which he tallied 175 yards on 28 carries while carrying the ball to the end zone once. Meanwhile, Hurts also showed that his legs are as dangerous as his arm, taking the ball to the end zone twice for two rushing touchdowns of his own.

And in doing so, the Eagles continued to separate themselves from the pack in terms of their superiority in the running game. Thanks to yet another strong outing in the rushing department, the Eagles now have four games since the start of last season (playoffs and regular season combined) wherein they recorded 250 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single contest, the most in the NFL during that span, per ESPN Stats & Info. The rest of the league has just two, half of what the Eagles have mustered.

This incredible use of the running game, a facet of the sport that has fallen out of favor in recent years, is what makes Jalen Hurts and the Eagles such a dangerous team to face. Even during the Super Bowl seven months ago, Hurts showed just how dangerous he can be when breaching his opponents' defensive line. Thus, this rushing superiority is certainly nothing new and something that's now part of the Eagles' offensive DNA.

With a chance to go 3-0 next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expect the Eagles to go to their rushing well until it runs dry. The Buccaneers ranked in the middle of the pack last season in terms of rushing yards allowed, so they will have to be on point against the Eagles if they were to claim a victory over the reigning Super Bowl runner-up.