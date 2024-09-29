In their surprisingly wide-margin loss to the Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles had key players Jalen Carter and Darius Slay leave the game with injuries. Also, quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t take care of the football.

Hurts’ problems received a highlight in a post on X by Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Eagles biggest problem they need to solve is turnovers from the QB position. Injuries, defense, coaching, etc — they can win with a healthy team playing the way they have. The issue is the turnovers at QB.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts struggling in 2024

In the 33-16 thumping at the hands of the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 18 of 30 passes for 158 yards. Those numbers are just plain poor for a guy who is expected to be among the NFL’s best at his position. Hurts also fumbled twice in the Eagles' game against the Buccaneers, losing one of them.

Sirianni said he knows quarterbacks are going to get hammered with criticism, according to al.com.

“We understand that’s this business,” Sirianni said on Friday. “The quarterback, the head coach, they’re going to be criticized, right? And that’s what we signed up for. But we do this for the people in the building, and we do this for the team that we are on. And I just see him just consistently come to work, be the same guy every single day. He works so hard to be better, to continue to get better through everything that he does. I told you what I felt about him. I mean, he’s a winner. With the record that he has, I laugh a little bit at criticism. I mean, look at his record. Look what his record is in the past, since the beginning of 2022. Take ’21 out of it. Look at the three times he’s led his team to the playoffs, so I laugh a little bit at the criticism.”

Hurts didn’t express a lot of confidence heading into the Eagles' game against Tampa Bay, according to al.com.

“It’s been different every time we’ve played them — different time of the year, different moment, different offense, different approach, philosophy, if you will,” Hurts said. “And so I’ve got a ton of respect for him – (Tampa Bay) coach Todd Bowles — and what he does. He creates a lot of great opportunities for his defense and his team. They’re a really good offense as well, so we’ve just got to come and execute and play clean football. Got to come and execute and play clean football.”

And apparently the Buccaneers confounded Hurts and the Eagles again.