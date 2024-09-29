Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an apparent injury, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The Eagles fell behind big against the Buccaneers early, and the defense with Darius Slay on the back end struggled. Hopefully the injury does not impact his status for the remainder of the game, as the Eagles' cornerback depth is questionable, and it would put a lot on rookie Quinyon Mitchell to step up. Isaiah Rodgers stepped in for Slay.

Slay did return to the game, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Hopefully, he is able to stay in for the remainder of the game.

More to come on this story.