A bad day for the Philadelphia Eagles got worse on Sunday when star defensive lineman Jalen Carter limped off the field with an apparent injury and went to the locker room, according to Zach Berman of PHLY. The Eagles later announced that Carter, along with center Cam Jurgens, are questionable to return to the game with cramps.

Carter's injury occurred during the second half of Philadelphia's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Eagles trailing by multiple scores.

Carter and the Philadelphia defense haven't been able to get much going today, as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense has moved the ball at will against them.

Eagles fans will be pleased to hear that Carter and Jurgens are just dealing with cramps and that the issue shouldn't affect their availability moving forward. Philadelphia is dealing with a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball already this season. During Sunday's game, they briefly lost Darius Slay to an injury before he returned to the game.

On offense, they were already playing without wide receivers AJ Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) in this one, and star right tackle Lane Johnson also missed Week 4 with a concussion. Losing Jurgens would have been a big blow on top of that.

Carter quickly became a star with the Eagles last season as a rookie, recording six sacks and eight tackles for loss in 16 games in 2023-24 despite playing limited snaps. His ability to dominate the game as an interior pass rusher is a rare skill in the league, and the Eagles will be happy to have him back on the field in Week 6 after their bye.

As the team struggles to get the production they had hoped for from their edge rusher group, Carter is capable of picking up the slack from the interior and still giving the Eagles a disruptive defensive front.