By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury.

For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing hand. The Eagles are said to be preparing to have Gardner Minshew start as quarterback against the Cowboys, especially since there’s a possibility that Hurts could sit out the rest of the regular season to heal and recover for the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, however, Hurts emphasized that there is still a chance that he plays in the showdown with Dallas. For now, though, he and the Eagles are taking it day-by-day.

“Definitely a chance (of playing). Taking it day-by-day, though. Everybody knows I’m dealing with something. That’s pretty public; it’s out there. I’m not one to talk about myself. Obviously being quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can’t run from that,” Hurts explained, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had dings I’ve had to overcome, been in these types of situations. It just so happens to be public. … Nothing changes about this other than the publicity of it.”

For what it’s worth, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did play down the severity of Jalen Hurts’ injury, pointing out it’s “not something we deem long-term.” With that said, the door is still open for the 24-year-old quarterback to play against the Cowboys.

As for Dallas, head coach Mike McCarthy has already said earlier that they will be preparing for both Hurts and Minshew in the Saturday game. They are not assuming anything and will simply act accordingly when the Eagles make their official QB decision.