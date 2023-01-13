The Philadelphia Eagles could have a huge piece of their offensive line back for their Divisional Round matchup after offensive tackle Lane Johnson was spotted at practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson has not played since Week 16’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys after he tore a tendon in his abdominal area. Schefter predicts he is on track to return for next week’s Divisional game.

After missing the team’s last two games, it was revealed that Johnson is expected to need surgery to repair the injury, but he is putting it off in hopes of returning to action in the postseason.

Reporters at the Eagles open session report that Johnson is participating in drills as the team gets some work in before taking the weekend off, per NBC Sports.

Superstar Jalen Hurts was also on the field on Friday, and was seen throwing while taking reps with the team’s other quarterbacks. With a bye this weekend, the team won’t need to submit an injury report so any official word on participation levels will have to wait until sometime next week.

Lane Johnson was the Eagles’ fourth overall pick in 2013, and the 32-year-old has played his entire ten-year career in Philadelphia. The Oklahoma product won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles have secured home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and will play their first postseason game on either Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 against one of this weekend’s NFC-winning Wild Card teams.