James Bradberry survived the Philadelphia Eagles' roster cut. The 31-year-old cornerback-turned-safety was seen as a potential candidate to get cut but Philly decided to retain the former All-Pro, citing his football instincts and reliability. Unfortunately, he will begin what he hopes to be a bounce-back season with an injury.

Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during Thursday's practice that is likely to sideline him for approximately six to eight weeks, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The veteran cornerback won’t need surgery but seems likely to miss a significant amount of time.

The Eagles had looked for trades for Bradberry but were unable to find any takers. He has two more seasons left on his contract and is on the decline, so it makes sense that a trade was tough to come by. Now that he has an injury to tend to, it seems likely that, unless Philadelphia attaches some major sweeteners in a trade, he'll be sticking around in Philly for the foreseeable future.

Eagles secondary depth takes hit with James Bradberry injury

Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox were already in line to hold down the safety position. Sydney Brown is still recovering from an ACL tear. With Bradberry also on the mend, the Birds may need to look into adding a veteran safety to their practice squad to fortify their depth.

Even if Bradberry was going to be a backup for the time being, the Eagles' front seven will need to step up to help the secondary. There's a lot of pressure on Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean to prove themselves as the future of the defense. Devin White is trying to show he's still a top-notch linebacker. With franchise stalwart Fletcher Cox retired and Brandon Graham not far behind him, other Philly defenders have to step up.

The Eagles are eager to bounce back from a highly disappointing 2023 season and become a strong playoff contender again in the 2024 campaign.