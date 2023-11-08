Jason Kelce of the Eagles has become a local and national star. Now his bid for 'Sexiest Man Alive' has fans and haters alike talking.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles has become an unlikely fan favorite nationally considering he plays the offensive center position, one of the most unsung in all of football. The brother of Travis Kelce, who is involved in a romantic relationship with pop mega-star Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce is the poster boy for all things ‘Dad Bod.'

Kelce is beloved for his honest and down-to-Earth, friendly nature off the field, along with his mean streak on the field. He recently paid a compliment to an inter-divisional rival quarterback that has fans of both franchises talking. Kelce also spoke out on the Swift-Travis Kelce romance and why it may be a distraction for his successful younger brother going forward.

Jason is a little less than two years older than Travis Kelce, so the odds of him surpassing his young sibling's accomplishments both on and off the field seem daunting.

He did manage to best his famous younger brother in one surprising category recently.

Jason Kelce a Finalist for People's ‘Sexiest' Honor

According to NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, the Eagles center has been named one of six finalists for People Magazine's ‘Sexiest Man Alive' honor for 2023.

The rest of the list includes three actors and two singers, all of them considerably less svelte than the Eagles lineman, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds by NFL.com.

#Eagles Center Jason Kelce was selected as one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” finalists for 2023. He is joined by Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, Usher, and Pedro Pascal. (via @people) pic.twitter.com/is1v39FHkn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2023

Fans seemed surprised by the news and threw their support behind the Eagles' popular lineman Kelce.

Congrats to Jason Kelce on being named one of People Magazine’s nominees for sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/pv2JalVKQg — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 8, 2023

“He has my vote! Sexy Batman,” one woman named Maggie said in response to the above picture on X.

“Thick is in,” another fan said in response to the picture above.

“Of course he'll sell magazines,” another fan added, seemingly upset at the Eagles star's nomination. Kelces are ruining the NFL.”

Other fans continued to laud the selection while some men praised the selection of a ‘bigger' representative and the hope it provides for people with ‘Dad Bods.'

Soooo you're telling me there's a chance! pic.twitter.com/AVh87x1M5A — Don Ormsby (@TheDonstradamus) November 8, 2023

“Someone please tell me this is legit and make it better by telling me Travis didn't get selected too,” another fan named Ashley added.

The Eagles star Jason Kelce has three daughters with his wife Kylie; Wyatt, Elliote, and Bennett.