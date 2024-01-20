Travis Kelce airs his thoughts on the retirement rumors surrounding his older brother

Just moments after the conclusion of the Philadelphia Eagles' Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Kelce was seen holding back tears. One of the most loved Eagles players among the team's fandom, fans were left emotional seeing the center in a state of sorrow.

What made the moment even more heartbreaking was the ongoing talks regarding the 36-year-old's rumored retirement. While there has been no official announcement as of yet, the word going around is that Kelce has allegedly played his final game with the Eagles.

As the speculations continued to swirl, the people looked to none other than his brother, Travis Kelce, for more insight. Speaking to the media, the younger Kelce made it known that Jason hasn't run out of steam just yet.

“I think the big guys still got some football left if he wants it,” Travis said, per KSHB 41 News' Mckenzie Nelson.

Travis Kelce, “I think the big guys still got some football left if he wants it.” – on speculation surrounding his brother Jason retiring pic.twitter.com/UxiziviVsq — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) January 19, 2024

Jason Kelce's storied career with the Eagles

Despite his age, Jason Kelce is still considered one of the best offensive linemen today. Playing with the Eagles throughout his career, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound center tallied seven Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl championship.

He also holds the Eagles record for most consecutive games started at 156. In his 13-year NFL career, Kelce has won the hearts of Philadelphia fans with not just his durability, but his grounded and captivating personality outside the field.

If what Travis says is true, then Eagles fans can still cling to the hope that the older Kelce will find the will for one last hurrah next season.