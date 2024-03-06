Rumors have been swirling for awhile now, but Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently made it official that he is retiring. Kelce and the Eagles saw their season end sooner than most people were expecting as they lost in the first round of the playoffs this year, but Kelce has already won a ring in Philadelphia, and he decided that now is the best time to call it a career.
Jason Kelce will be an Eagles legend forever. Kelce was drafted by the Eagles back in 2011 and he spent his entire career in Philadelphia. In 2018, Kelce helped bring a Super Bowl to the city. Now, he is retiring, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, recently talked about how much the city of Philadelphia means to them both.
“The outpouring of love and support is… expected, because I know who my husband is and the way he has conducted himself and how that has touched the lives of people, but at the same time it's still shocking,” Kylie Kelce said, according to a tweet from NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It's so, I don't want to say excessive, because it sounds like it has a negative connotation, but it's an excessive amount. I have not been on social media over the past 24 hours for that exact reason. Mostly because I don't want my mascara to run anymore. Every time something happens it sets me off. But that's Philly. It's really that love and with that, the extension of people who listen to the podcast, the 92%ers, the people who have become recent fans of Jason for whatever other reasons, I think that it's overwhelming in a very positive way.”
It is clear that Jason Kelce affected many Eagles fans, and they have clearly had a big impact on him and his family as well. Forever an Eagles legend.