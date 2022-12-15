By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys simply do not like each other. Being division rivals will do that to a team, for sure. When a crucial late-season matchup comes up, the vitriol increases tenfold.

The Cowboys and Eagles will face off in Week 16 in one of the biggest matchups in the NFC. But Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons began the trash talk a week early.

Parsons mentioned on Von Miller’s podcast that he wasn’t entirely sold on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate. Hurts’ success, according to the linebacker, is more down to those around him and the system he’s in.

While the Eagles quarterback declined to comment, his teammate Jordan Mailata did. The offensive tackle suggested Parsons shouldn’t look ahead to Philadelphia when he has another team in front of him.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Mailata said.

“That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

The Eagles sit atop the NFL with a 12-1 record. Philadelphia takes on the Bears this week, who could have starting quarterback Justin Fields back for the first time since December 4th.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking for a bit of momentum after narrowly beating the one-win Houston Texans. Their opponents this week are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also coming off a win.

After that, all eyes turn to Week 16. The Cowboys and Eagles will face on Christmas Eve, as the Cowboys look to avenge their loss to Philadelphia earlier in the season.