Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manger Howie Roseman spent most of Saturday on the phone. He and the front office made a number of roster moves, which included adding former Florida State standout and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Robert Cooper, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Those brand names should carry some weight in the football world. Cooper was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in April before being released shortly after. He then earned a second look from the organization this month before again being waived. The 23-year-old might have just found the perfect landing spot in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have been known to get the most out of their defensive players and could present just the opportunity that Cooper needs to show that he can be a valued NFL contributor. He totaled 123 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 50 games for the Seminoles and was twice an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Philadelphia will need plenty of defensive depth if it is going to make another deep run. The team's vaunted pass rush bulldozed its way through nearly every opponent but did not register a single sack on Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57.

The departure of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (now Arizona Cardinals head coach) might force the Eagles to weather an adjustment period, but they are clearly doing what they can to address any deficiencies and concerns. Robert Cooper could prove to be the hidden gem they need to stay in the NFC driver's seat in 2023.